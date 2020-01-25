What you need to know
- A leaked promotional image confirms the existence of Samsung's Galaxy Buds+.
- You'll get them for free when pre-ordering the Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra.
- Another leak showcases official case options Samsung will offer for the S20 series.
We're less than a month away from Samsung's Galaxy S20 Unpacked event, and while it seems like we already know everything about the upcoming phones, there's apparently still more to learn. Most recently, new details surfaced regarding a pretty sweet pre-order promotion Samsung will offer.
Thanks to a leaked promotional image Evan Blass shared on Twitter, it appears that Samsung will give away its upcoming Galaxy Buds+ earbuds for free if you pre-order the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Based on the image, regular S20 pre-orders won't qualify you for this freebie.
The Galaxy Buds+ are shaping up to be pretty solid true wireless earbuds, with the biggest improvement rumored to be better battery life. We aren't expecting any active noise cancellation similar to what's found on the AirPods Pro, but perhaps Samsung is saving that for Galaxy Buds Pro later on in the year.
Speaking of the S20, Ishan Agarwal also shared renders of some upcoming cases for the S20 series. All three phones (the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra) will get Samsung's official Protective Standing Cover, LED View Cover, and Clear View Cover.
Samsung will likely offer more color options than the black/gray ones shared in this render dump, but at least this gives us an idea of what we have to look forward to.
The Galaxy S20 family and the Galaxy Buds+ will be unveiled on February 11, meaning we don't have too much longer to go before everything is made official.
Samsung Galaxy S20: News, Leaks, Release Date, Specs, and Galaxy S11 Rumors!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
