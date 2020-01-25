We're less than a month away from Samsung's Galaxy S20 Unpacked event, and while it seems like we already know everything about the upcoming phones, there's apparently still more to learn. Most recently, new details surfaced regarding a pretty sweet pre-order promotion Samsung will offer.

Thanks to a leaked promotional image Evan Blass shared on Twitter, it appears that Samsung will give away its upcoming Galaxy Buds+ earbuds for free if you pre-order the Galaxy S20+ or Galaxy S20 Ultra. Based on the image, regular S20 pre-orders won't qualify you for this freebie.

The Galaxy Buds+ are shaping up to be pretty solid true wireless earbuds, with the biggest improvement rumored to be better battery life. We aren't expecting any active noise cancellation similar to what's found on the AirPods Pro, but perhaps Samsung is saving that for Galaxy Buds Pro later on in the year.