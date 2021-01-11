What you need to know
- Samsung is expanding its Galaxy Upcycling program with "Galaxy Upcycling at Home."
- The program gives users ways to repurpose their old Galaxy devices on their own.
- You can use your Galaxy phones for a variety of IoT solutions.
All the way back in 2017, Samsung announced a new program called "Galaxy Upcycling." It was a program in which its engineers were working on ways to repurpose old Samsung smartphones for new IoT purposes, hoping to help lessen Samsung's contribution to e-waste around the globe.
There hasn't been a lot of news around the program since its unveiling, but at CES 2021, Samsung unveiled an exciting new addition to it in the form of "Galaxy Upcycling at Home."
The idea around Upcycling at Home is pretty simple. If you have a used Galaxy phone that's no longer your primary device, it'll get a software update that allows it to be used for other at-home purposes. Samsung gave a few examples during its CES presentation, including:
- As a childcare tool to listen for a crying baby
- Pet care solution (such as turning on the lights when it gets dark and your pet is home alone)
- For at-home security purposes using Samsung Knox
We currently don't have an ETA as to when Upcycling at Home features will be available for you to use, but the potential of the program is really exciting. There are ways to repurpose old Android devices already without a proprietary system from Samsung (such as using your Android phone as a webcam for Zoom), but those often require a lot of time and patience. If Samsung can make that whole process a bit more seamless and user-friendly, people are bound to be more likely to actually take part in upcycling.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you use third-party launchers on Pixel phones?
The software experience offered by a Pixel phone is fantastic. For all of you Pixel owners out there, do you stick with the stock launcher or switch things up with a third-party one?
The new Fossil Gen 5 LTE finally lets you leave your smartphone at home
Fossil has launched the latest version of the Gen 5 smartwatch that now comes equipped with LTE connectivity, a first for the company.
Google's as much to blame for lousy Android update policies as phone makers
Bad updates have been a thing on Android for years and years. If we want to actually see real change, maybe it's time for Google to step in and take control.
There's no denying how great the S20 FE is, so make sure you have a case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads for the next few months. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.