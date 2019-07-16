Samsung will roll out version 2.0 of its One UI interface for Galaxy smartphones along with the Android Q update, according to a report from SamMobile . The report also claims the company's next-generation Galaxy S11 series will debut with One UI 2.1. Needless to say, the information isn't surprising as most Android OEMs roll out the latest versions of their custom skins along with major OS upgrades.

As per the report, One UI 2.0 will come with all the Digital Wellbeing improvements that were showcased by Google at I/O 2019 this year, including Focus mode. Focus mode will allow users to silence apps that they find distracting until the feature is disabled. Apart from the Digital Wellbeing improvements, the Android Q update for Samsung Galaxy smartphones is expected to include all the core Android Q features as well. However, features like Live Captions will likely be made available only to 2019 Galaxy smartphones such as the Galaxy S10 series.

Bixby Routines is another feature that might become available for some of the older Samsung flagship such as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 with the Android Q update. Samsung had introduced the feature with One UI 1.1 on the Galaxy S10 series phones. As always, however, some of the more impressive features will remain exclusive to the Galaxy Note 10 series, at least for a few weeks.

Unfortunately, the report does not shed any light on when the Android Q update will be released for Samsung smartphones. Samsung was relatively quick in bringing Android Pie to its vast portfolio, so we can be hopeful of seeing the Android Q update rolling out to at least flagship Galaxy smartphones before the end of the year.