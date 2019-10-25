Samsung is throwing a bone to enterprise customers with the new Enterprise Edition models of its most popular Galaxy phones. They come with four years of firmware updates including two major OS updates to attract business users, and a mix of monthly and quarterly updates to fix bugs or security flaws is exactly what your IT department wants to see for the hardware it has to manage and keep secure. It's good news all around for anyone interested in using some of the best phones money can buy for day-to-day business needs.

The Enterprise difference is in name only — these phones use the same hardware as their counterparts.

But I can't help but think that all of these phones Samsung sells should be getting this treatment, not just models with a new Enterprise tag.

My reasoning — these phones have the same hardware that their non-Enterprise Edition counterparts have. There's no reason to treat them any differently when it comes to firmware updates. in fact, it means more work (and more money spent) by Samsung to build, maintain, and deploy two different sets of firmware for the same phone.