What you need to know
- The Galaxy Z Flip will be in stock and ready to ship at 12:01 AM EST tomorrow, February 21st.
- This comes after the Z Flip sold out nationwide in under half an hour during its initial launch last week.
- It'll likely sell out quickly again. You'll want to act quickly.
Last week's launch of the Galaxy Z Flip left plenty of tech enthusiasts disappointed after the foldable sold out within just over 10 minutes nationwide. Whether that's due to high demand, low supply, or most likely some combination of both is up for interpretation, but the end result is the same: the Z Flip has been more or less impossible to find for the last week.
Don't let that discourage you too much, though. You aren't the only one missing out; even many tech reviewers have been unable to get their hands on a retail unit of the Z Flip, but there's light at the end of the tunnel. Samsung has been sending out email notices letting its customers know that it'll be dropping a new supply of Galaxy Z Flips just a minute after midnight tonight — that's 12:01 AM EST on February 21st.
In case you need a refresher, the Z Flip runs $1380 before taxes. That gets you 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855+ processor, dual 12MP cameras, and a 3300mAh battery — and of course, a 6.7-inch 1080p display that folds vertically in half.
Our initial impressions of the Z Flip have been mostly positive, praising the phone's build quality and rigid display (regardless of what it's actually made of). We'll have a full review of the phone as soon as we can spend more time with it — but if you act quickly tonight, you might be able to get your hands on one before we do.
