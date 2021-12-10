Rollable smartphones aren't really a thing quite yet, but it looks like Samsung might already have literal designs for another rollable device. LetsGoDigital, which likes to uncover outlandish tech patents, recently came across a filing that shows a unique take on a potential future Galaxy Watch.

The patent was filed with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) and shows a smartwatch with a rollable display that expands outwards from the center. This would consist of two separate displays that act as one, not unlike what you see on the Microsoft Surface Duo 2.

The displays would expand outwards at the press of a button, increasing the screen size by 40%. Curiously, the images depict a video being played on the smartwatch, suggesting the extra screen real-estate might entice users to watch "Thor" from their wrist. Furthermore, a camera would sit at the center of the smartwatch, which would likely be used for video calls.