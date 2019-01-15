At the 2018 Samsung Developer Conference, one of the big announcements was a big refresh for Samsung's custom Android interface. The Samsung Experience is gone, and in its place, we have One UI.

From understanding what in the world One UI is to seeing when you'll be able to get it on your phone, here's everything you need to know.

The latest One UI news

January 15, 2019 — One UI beta now available for the Galaxy Note 8

After pushing final One UI builds to the Galaxy S9 series and the Note 9, Samsung's now rolling out a beta of the new software to the Galaxy Note 8.

You can register for the beta in the Samsung Members/Samsung+ app right now, and when you get access to it, your Note 8's firmware will change to N950FXXU5ZSA5.

The One UI/Android 9 beta for the Note 8 has first been spotted in India and South Korea, but it should be making its way to other countries soon.

January 4, 2019 — Final Android Pie update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 9 in Germany

Well, that was fast.

Just two days after Samsung revealed that it was pushing the Note 9's Pie update up by a month, a user in Germany is reporting that they're already receiving the update as of today.

The update for this particular user weighed in at just 95MB, but that's because they were already part of the Android Pie beta. If you're not on the beta, you can expect a much larger file size.

It'll likely take a while for everyone in Germany to receive the update, and then even longer for the update to make its way to everyone around the globe. When you do get the update, however, it will have the firmware version of N960FXXU2CRLT and should come with the January 2019 security patch.