Samsung is getting ready to show off the next version of One UI. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 pre-beta is now live in Korea and the U.S. to select developers, and Samsung is set to kick off a public beta in the coming weeks that will let Galaxy phone users try out the upcoming version of One UI.
The One UI 3.0 beta is limited to the Galaxy S20 series, and Samsung will make the public beta available in seven markets around the world. While the Galaxy Note 20 series recently made its debut, Samsung usually offers the beta program on its more mainstream Galaxy S lineup, and that's the case this year as well. The Galaxy S20 launched six months ago, and it continues to be one of the best Android phones today.
Here's what you need to know about the One UI 3.0 beta, the list of eligible phones slated to receive the stable update, and when you'll get the OTA update on your phone.
When is the One UI 3.0 beta rolling out?
The One UI 3.0 pre-beta is now live in Korea and the U.S., and is aimed at developers looking to perform compatibility testing with carriers and device models. Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta page notes that the pre-beta is already full, and that interested participants can sign up for the public beta once it is available.
As for the One UI 3.0 public beta, we'll just have to wait for Samsung to announce dates. Samsung usually rolls out the public beta a few weeks after the closed beta program kicks off, and if the manufacturer is following a similar timeline this time around, we should know more before the end of September.
Is the One UI 3.0 beta program available globally?
Samsung limits the number of markets that have access to its beta program, and it's no different with One UI 3.0. The beta initiative is kicking off in Korea and the U.S., and Samsung says it will offer beta builds to Galaxy phone users in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom.
That means the beta program will be live in seven markets around the world, similar to what Samsung has done in the past. Once more countries are added to the beta program, we should get a better idea about the models that are eligible for the beta in these particular regions.
What are the eligible phones for One UI 3.0 beta?
For now, Samsung is limiting the One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series. This was the case last year with the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta as well, with Samsung rolling out beta builds initially to the Galaxy S10 series.
Because Samsung sells a lot of models of the Galaxy S20 — including carrier variants — these are the models that will receive the One UI 3.0 beta when it kicks off in Korea and the U.S.:
- Korea (KT / LGU+ / SKT / Unlocked): Galaxy S20 (SM-G981N), S20+ (SM-G986N), S20 Ultra (SM-G988N)
- United States (T-Mobile): Galaxy S20 (SM-G981U), S20+ (SM-G986U), S20 Ultra (SM-G988U)
- United States (Unlocked): Galaxy S20 (SM-G981U1), S20+ (SM-G986U1), S20 Ultra (SM-G988U1)
So if you have a Galaxy S20, S20+, or the S20 Ultra, you will be able to join the beta program and take a look at all the new features in the Android 11-based build.
These Samsung phones will get the One UI 3.0 stable update
While the One UI 3.0 is limited to the Galaxy S20 series, the stable update will be rolling out to dozens of phones. Samsung in particular makes a lot of great budget phones, and while the manufacturer hasn't shared an official list of devices that will receive the One UI 3.0 update, all phones launched within the last two years should make the switch.
Here's a preliminary list of phones that are likely to receive the One UI 3.0 stable build based on Android 11.
Samsung Galaxy S/Note series:
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Flip 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Fold 5G
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10 5G
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A series:
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy A50s
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A70s
- Galaxy A60
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A8s
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A10
- Galaxy A10e
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A20e
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A30
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A40
- Galaxy A41
Samsung Galaxy M series:
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy M40
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M01s
When will Samsung release the stable One UI 3.0 update?
With the One UI 3.0 public beta set to kick off shortly, it will be a few months before the stable update is available. Samsung kicked off the One UI 2.0 beta last October and rolled out the stable release by the end of December for the Galaxy S10, so we'll likely get a similar timeline this year as well.
What are the new features in One UI 3.0?
One UI 3.0 should come with all the new features in Android 11. That means a dedicated Conversations view at the top of the notifications window, chat bubbles, and improved privacy features with one-time permissions for location, camera, and microphone.
Android 11 also offers a new power menu that acts as a dashboard for smart home devices, a media player that sits in the quick settings menu, and a host of little tweaks that safeguard your security. We'll have to wait for the One UI 3.0 public beta to roll out to get a better sense of design changes and how Samsung integrates all the new features in Android 11.
