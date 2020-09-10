Samsung is getting ready to show off the next version of One UI. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 pre-beta is now live in Korea and the U.S. to select developers, and Samsung is set to kick off a public beta in the coming weeks that will let Galaxy phone users try out the upcoming version of One UI. The One UI 3.0 beta is limited to the Galaxy S20 series, and Samsung will make the public beta available in seven markets around the world. While the Galaxy Note 20 series recently made its debut, Samsung usually offers the beta program on its more mainstream Galaxy S lineup, and that's the case this year as well. The Galaxy S20 launched six months ago, and it continues to be one of the best Android phones today. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Here's what you need to know about the One UI 3.0 beta, the list of eligible phones slated to receive the stable update, and when you'll get the OTA update on your phone.

The default choice Samsung Galaxy S20+ A great all-round option The Galaxy S20+ is one of the best phones on the market today, with a gorgeous design coupled with enticing hardware. You get a stunning 120Hz AMOLED panel, global 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 865 chipset, outstanding cameras, and all-day battery life with wireless charging. $1190 at Amazon

$1200 at Best Buy

When is the One UI 3.0 beta rolling out? The One UI 3.0 pre-beta is now live in Korea and the U.S., and is aimed at developers looking to perform compatibility testing with carriers and device models. Samsung's One UI 3.0 beta page notes that the pre-beta is already full, and that interested participants can sign up for the public beta once it is available. As for the One UI 3.0 public beta, we'll just have to wait for Samsung to announce dates. Samsung usually rolls out the public beta a few weeks after the closed beta program kicks off, and if the manufacturer is following a similar timeline this time around, we should know more before the end of September. Is the One UI 3.0 beta program available globally? Samsung limits the number of markets that have access to its beta program, and it's no different with One UI 3.0. The beta initiative is kicking off in Korea and the U.S., and Samsung says it will offer beta builds to Galaxy phone users in China, Germany, India, Poland, and the United Kingdom. That means the beta program will be live in seven markets around the world, similar to what Samsung has done in the past. Once more countries are added to the beta program, we should get a better idea about the models that are eligible for the beta in these particular regions. What are the eligible phones for One UI 3.0 beta?

For now, Samsung is limiting the One UI 3.0 beta for the Galaxy S20 series. This was the case last year with the Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta as well, with Samsung rolling out beta builds initially to the Galaxy S10 series. Because Samsung sells a lot of models of the Galaxy S20 — including carrier variants — these are the models that will receive the One UI 3.0 beta when it kicks off in Korea and the U.S.: Korea (KT / LGU+ / SKT / Unlocked): Galaxy S20 (SM-G981N), S20+ (SM-G986N), S20 Ultra (SM-G988N)

Galaxy S20 (SM-G981N), S20+ (SM-G986N), S20 Ultra (SM-G988N) United States (T-Mobile): Galaxy S20 (SM-G981U), S20+ (SM-G986U), S20 Ultra (SM-G988U)

Galaxy S20 (SM-G981U), S20+ (SM-G986U), S20 Ultra (SM-G988U) United States (Unlocked): Galaxy S20 (SM-G981U1), S20+ (SM-G986U1), S20 Ultra (SM-G988U1) So if you have a Galaxy S20, S20+, or the S20 Ultra, you will be able to join the beta program and take a look at all the new features in the Android 11-based build. These Samsung phones will get the One UI 3.0 stable update