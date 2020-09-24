Samsung rolled out One UI 2.5 with the Galaxy Note 20 series, and the update is now making its way to the Galaxy S20 and older Samsung phones. One UI 2.5 doesn't bring radical changes to the UI, but there are plenty of new feature additions to the camera, DeX, gesture navigation, and other services. One UI 2.5 is still based on Android 10, with Samsung planning a more wholesale set of changes with the upcoming Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. That particular update is still in a closed beta and won't be available until the end of the year, so for now, let's focus on the new features in One UI 2.5 and when your Galaxy phone will receive the update.

One UI 2.5 brings exciting changes to the camera

The One UI 2.5 feature I'm most excited about is Pro Video mode. Think of it as a manual mode for videos, with the feature offering granular control over white balance, exposure settings, autofocus, audio sources, and more. You can plug in a USB-C mic and use that as the audio source when shooting videos, or use the built-in omnidirectional mic on your phone. The Pro Video mode is a great addition to the Samsung camera app, and Samsung is also introducing the option to shoot videos in a cinematic 21:9 format. You can use the default 16:9 ratio or switch to 21:9, with 8K recording options available for both modes on Galaxy Note 20 and S20 devices. One UI 2.5 adds gestures for third-party launchers

One of the biggest drawbacks in One UI 2.1 was that the built-in gesture navigation system was limited to Samsung's launcher. You could not use gesture navigation with Action Launcher, Lawnchair, or other third-party launchers, but that is changing with One UI 2.5. Now you can use Android 10's full-screen navigation gestures with just about any third-party launcher. Built-in screen recording gets much more useful in One UI 2.5

Samsung has a native screen recorder, and in One UI 2.5 you'll be able to select the audio source for the recording. You get to choose from the media sounds or use both the media sounds and the built-in mic to easily record a voice-over to your screen recordings. Samsung Keyboard in One UI 2.5 lets you search YouTube directly Samsung Keyboard is getting an update in One UI 2.5 that allows you to search for YouTube videos directly. You'll see a YouTube shortcut in the keyboard's settings, and selecting the icon lets search for videos on YouTube directly from the keyboard. The feature makes it convenient to share YouTube videos in conversations without having to manually look for a video within YouTube. One UI 2.5 lets you use Samsung DeX without any wires

DeX is one of the best features in One UI, giving you the ability to access a desktop view of your Galaxy phone and use it with a mouse and keyboard. With One UI 2.5, Samsung is introducing a wireless DeX mode that lets you mirror your phone's screen to a TV and use the phone as a gesture pad for navigation. Wireless DeX works over the Miracast protocol, so if you have a smart TV or monitor with Miracast enabled, you'll be able to use DeX wirelessly. Most recent Samsung TVs come with the feature — as do other smart TVs — and if you have a device with Miracast enabled, it will automatically show up as a cast target for DeX. One UI 2.5 brings powerful features to Samsung Notes