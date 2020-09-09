What you need to know
- Samsung Philippines has accidentally listed the Galaxy S20 FE on its website.
- The listing confirms the Galaxy S20 FE moniker, along with a few key specs.
- The Galaxy S20 FE is rumored to be unveiled sometime next month.
Last week, a massive Galaxy S20 FE leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming value flagship. Now, the upcoming phone has been "accidentally" listed online by Samsung Philippines (via Android Authority).
As can be seen in the screenshot below, the listing reveals the Galaxy S20 FE will come with 128GB of storage and offer dual SIM support. While we have already seen renders showing off the phone in six different colors, it looks like the S20 FE will only be offered in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender color options in the Philippines. Sadly, however, the listing doesn't mention the phone's price.
The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to be unveiled sometime next month and is rumored to be priced around $750 in the U.S. It will have a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top. While the 5G variant of the phone is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 865 chipset, the 4G variant will have an Exynos 990 instead.
In the camera department, the Galaxy S20 FE will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Some of the other rumored specs include a 32MP selfie camera, IP68 water resistance, and a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging. On the software side of things, the phone is said to launch with Android 10-based One UI 2.5 out of the box.
