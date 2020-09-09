Last week, a massive Galaxy S20 FE leak revealed nearly all the key specs of Samsung's upcoming value flagship. Now, the upcoming phone has been "accidentally" listed online by Samsung Philippines (via Android Authority).

As can be seen in the screenshot below, the listing reveals the Galaxy S20 FE will come with 128GB of storage and offer dual SIM support. While we have already seen renders showing off the phone in six different colors, it looks like the S20 FE will only be offered in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender color options in the Philippines. Sadly, however, the listing doesn't mention the phone's price.