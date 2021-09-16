Over the past couple of years, smartphone charging has become arguably one of the most important yet underrated smartphone features. Companies such as OPPO, OnePlus, ASUS, and more have more or less made 65W charging something of a standard, enabling it on some of their best Android phones . However, Samsung, one of the biggest smartphone manufacturers globally, has fallen surprisingly behind when it comes to faster charging, and it's about time the company steps it up for next year's Galaxy S22 .

Increasing battery capacity isn't an easy feat and has been a challenge that researchers have been trying to solve for some time. Sure, smartphone OEMs have slowly managed to stuff larger batteries into their phones, but it can only go so far without making the device unwieldy and thick (I'm looking at you Energizer). That's why companies have largely focused on charging speeds as a roundabout solution; if your battery doesn't last long, at least it'll charge fast enough that it might not matter.

If you look at phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, you'll find impressive claims of reaching a full charge in just half an hour, thanks to the company's 65W charging. Then you look at Xiaomi, which just launched its new HyperCharge technology with the new Xiaomi 11T Pro which provides nearly double the wattage at 120W. Xiaomi claims a full charge of the 11T Pro's 5,000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. Meanwhile, Samsung has launched some of its most expensive smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which charge at a measly 25W and 15W, respectively.

25W charging is usually fine... until it isn't.

I own a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra myself, and it takes well over an hour to fully charge its 4,500mAh battery with 25W charging. There are many times when that's perfectly fine, and I hardly notice just how long it takes, but there are plenty of other moments where faster charging would be extremely helpful. It seems odd that Samsung, which prides itself on speed, would limit its best phones this way.

Of course, there's a lot for OEMs to consider when implementing faster charging speeds. With Xiaomi having just launched its wicked-fast charging tech, I asked the company's battery team about the challenges of adopting faster speeds.

The biggest challenge with increasing charging speed in smartphones is, of course, ensuring safety, which is why we test our batteries thoroughly and protect them with a slew of safety features. In fact, the Xiaomi 11T Pro battery packs 34 of those features.

Among the listed safety features, more than a few were related to temperature protection. This, along with long-term battery degradation, are the main concerns when it comes to charging. Xiaomi highlighted this when it first demonstrated its HyperCharge tech at a whopping 200W. It was able to fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in just eight minutes, but the company noted that it would result in the battery maintaining roughly 80% of its capacity after 800 charges, or roughly two years. This result is similar to what the company claims with its 120W charging, yet Xiaomi has notably held off on bringing the faster charging speeds with the 11T, suggesting there may still be some things to work out.

It's a multilayered approach, where each variable is equally important. It includes a combination of new approaches to battery design, materials, and technologies.

Xiaomi uses a dual charge pump, dual-cell battery approach, not too unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro, which adjusts the voltage and amperage to optimal levels, thus overcoming conventional voltage limitations.

This phone can maintain a high current for longer by sharing the wattage with the dual charge pumps. In addition, as a single battery is limited to just 5 volts, the dual-cell battery structure is needed to double the available input.

However, Xiaomi is very much at the high-end of the spectrum, along with a few other OEMs that are pushing charging speeds to new heights. Samsung can barely get past 25W wired charging, so I don't expect it to make the jump to 120W any time soon. But 65W should be in the realm of possibility for the company, at least according to one analyst.

Samsung's past — and present — may be holding it back