What you need to know
- Samsung will be holding an "Unpacked Part 2" event on September 1 to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
- It was first revealed at Samsung's virtual Unpacked event earlier this month.
- The launch event will begin at 10:00 am ET.
Samsung teased the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its virtual Unpacked event earlier this month. While it did not reveal the complete specs of the foldable phone at the event, it did promise that it will have "more to share" on September 1. The company has now confirmed that it will be holding an "Unpacked Part 2" event to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at 10:00 ET on September 1.
Aside from its specs, Samsung is also expected to reveal the phone's price and release date at the event next week. So far, the company has only confirmed that it will start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on September 1. As suggested by early rumors, the phone will likely cost around the same as the original Galaxy Fold, which launched at $1,980 in the U.S. last year.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is a significant step-up over the Galaxy Fold in nearly every area. It comes with a more durable design and a larger 7.6-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 6.23-inch cover display is also significantly larger than the one on the Galaxy Fold. The first Galaxy Z fold 2 review video, which was posted on YouTube earlier this week, highlighted the design differences between the two phones and also showed off some of the key software features of Samsung's latest foldable.
Even though it hasn't been confirmed yet, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 likely runs on the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset as the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and the Galaxy Note 20 series.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
