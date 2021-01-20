What you need to know
- Samsung Good Lock recently received an update that adds support for One UI 3.0 (Android 11)
- Good Lock allows users to further customize their Galaxy smartphones using various modules.
- The update is currently rolling out and will be complete by the end of the week.
Updates are always fun, and Samsung has been fairly good about updating its current batch of Galaxy smartphones to the latest One UI 3.0 based on Android 11. While the update brings a lot of goodies and enhancements, it can also break some things too if they're not updated and optimized for the update. Unfortunately, this usually happens with Samsung's Good Lock app whenever a major OS update is pushed out. Fortunately, those of you who use Samsung's Good Lock app can now rejoice, as XDA-Developers points out that Samsung is currently rolling out updates to add support for One UI 3.0.
For those unfamiliar with Good Lock, it's an app that can be found on Samsung's Galaxy Store. It allows you to customize your phone to your liking, using different downloadable modules like LockStar, NavStar, NotiStar, EdgeLighting+, and more to fiddle around with various aspects of the UI. Android is already fairly customizable, and OEMs usually add their own flair and level of customizability to their smartphones, but Good Lock takes things to another level for Galaxy phones, and can even be compared to some of the best Android launchers.
The update should be rolling out now to Galaxy users, and the app even gains a color new icon in the process. Several of the modules have also been updated, and more should follow soon.
The new standard
Samsung Galaxy S21
Look no further.
The Galaxy S21 is Samsung's latest 5G smartphone, which is capable of blazing-fast speeds. With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a large AMOLED 120Hz display, triple-camera system, there's almost nothing you can't do with this smartphone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best wireless earbuds you can buy at every price
The best wireless earbuds are comfortable, sound great, don’t cost too much, and easily fit in a pocket.
What accessories did you get with the Galaxy S21?
With pre-orders now live for the Galaxy S21, we'd like to know — what accessories are you getting to go along with it?
LG hints at possible exit from the smartphone market
In an internal memo sent to employees, LG CEO Kwon Bong-seok has hinted at big changes to the company’s smartphone business, which been deep in the red for the past five years.
These Galaxy S21 Plus screen protectors will keep your display looking good
The Galaxy S21 family of devices has finally launched, which means its time to find some of the best accessories. After picking up a case, you're probably going to want to go ahead and snag a screen protector to provide some added protection over what Samsung has pre-installed on the device.