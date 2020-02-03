Samsung Galaxy Note 10 PlusSource: Harish Jonnalagadda/Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung has finally updated its Good Lock modules for Android 10-based One UI 2.0.
  • You can download the latest Good Lock 2020 modules from the Galaxy Store.
  • If you have been using the app on Android Pie, it is recommended that you uninstall and reinstall all Good Lock modules.

Samsung's Good Lock is an extremely useful app that lets you customize the lock screen, quick settings, Edge Lighting effects, task changer windows, and more on your Galaxy phone. Unlike most other apps, however, Good Lock needs to be reworked entirely in order to be made compatible with a newer version of Android.

Two months after releasing the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung today released Good Lock 2020, the latest version of the app with support for Android 10 and its latest One UI 2.0 skin. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 10, you can now download Good Lock 2020 from the Galaxy Store.

Samsung Good Lock 2020 Samsung Good Lock 2020 Samsung Good Lock 2020

Source: Babu Mohan / Android Central

As noted by the folks at SamMobile, it is recommended that you uninstall and reinstall all Good Lock plugins if you have been using the customization app since Android Pie and updated your phone to Android 10. Once Good Lock 2020 is installed on your Galaxy phone, you can proceed to download the individual plugins like Task Changer, QuickStar, MultiStar, and Routines.

Super Bowl 2020 live stream: How to watch the big game for free

The latest iteration of the Good Lock app brings support for Android 10's system-wide dark mode, along with the Lockstar module gaining the ability to arrange elements to match the background using on-device AI technology. Unfortunately, though, the updated Good Lock app and its modules aren't available in every market yet.

Get More Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10/10+

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.