Samsung's Good Lock is an extremely useful app that lets you customize the lock screen, quick settings, Edge Lighting effects, task changer windows, and more on your Galaxy phone. Unlike most other apps, however, Good Lock needs to be reworked entirely in order to be made compatible with a newer version of Android. Two months after releasing the stable Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung today released Good Lock 2020, the latest version of the app with support for Android 10 and its latest One UI 2.0 skin. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 10, you can now download Good Lock 2020 from the Galaxy Store.