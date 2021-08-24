Samsung has hyped up its new "mainstream" foldable, and it seems to be working out well for the company. Almost too well, as there are reports that some Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 models are already facing delays due to unexpected demand.

AllAboutSamsung has received screenshots of emails from Samsung explaining to customers that their orders will take longer to reach them due to "unforeseen delivery bottlenecks." The company states that while accessories may reach the customer sooner, the expected delivery time for the device is mid-September.

The emails appear to be in German, so it's possible that these delays could be affecting only certain models in certain regions, especially since some devices are reportedly reaching customers early. AllAboutSamsung notes that it appears to affect the 46mm Watch 4 LTE and the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 3; however, we've reached out to Samsung for additional details and will update if we hear back.

It's not too surprising that Samsung would find itself in a bind. The company appears to be achieving impressive order numbers for its new foldables and apparently did not expect the successors of the best foldable phones to be so popular. This week, Samsung told Android Central that interest in foldables "is at an all-time high" and that volume for its new foldables is "already outpacing total sales for Galaxy Z devices to date in 2021."

Additionally, companies are still dealing with a global ship shartage that continues to affect smartphone shipments, which could also be a factor for the delays.