There's the S Pen Fold Edition, made specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the S Pen Pro, which was first announced earlier this year. So what does this mean for the Z Fold 3, and which S Pens can work with Samsung's new foldable?

At yesterday's Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , its first foldable smartphone supporting the S Pen. Given that there's no Galaxy Note 20 successor this year, it makes sense that Samsung would expand its stylus to its large-screened foldable. However, Samsung launched not only one new S Pen, but two, and it might seem a little confusing.

As mentioned before, the S Pen Fold Edition was made specifically for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, so it's definitely compatible with the device. However, this S Pen won't give you all the Bluetooth and gesture features that some may be used to with the newer Galaxy Note smartphones. Mainly, it functions as just a way to jot down notes to take some quick sketches, although it does support Air Command for touchless control.

If you want the extra Bluetooth and gesture features, you'll have to splurge for the mightier pen, the S Pen Pro. This stylus is bigger and thicker than the Fold Edition, likely due to the included battery. You'll also have to charge it using the USB-C port at the top-end. However, the plus side is that the S Pen Pro is not only compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but also every other Galaxy device that supports S Pen, including some of the best Samsung tablets. The S Pen Pro has a toggle that can switch between Galaxy Z Fold 3 and regular S Pen compatibility modes, making it ideal for anyone with multiple Samsung devices.

Not all S Pens are created equal

So why is it that Samsung had to create special S Pens for the Galaxy Z Fold 3? It mainly has to do with the display. Foldable displays are a bit more fragile than the typical Android slab due to their folding properties. Samsung claims that the protective layer on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 display is 80% more durable than its predecessor, but using a stylus could still damage the screen. This is part of the reason why other S Pens, like the one that launched with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, won't work with the new foldable.