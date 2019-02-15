February 5, 2019 — Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch pops up again in another render

Just about a month since we got our first look at the Galaxy Sport, another render has appeared courtesy of 91 Mobiles to give us an even better idea of what Samsung's next smartwatch will be bringing to the table.

In this new render, we see the Galaxy Sport in a silver finish with the display turned on. It's pretty similar to the previous leak, and unfortunately, further reinforces the idea that this will be Samsung's first smartwatch since the Gear S2 that won't have a rotating bezel.

As for features we're expecting, those include built-in GPS, NFC for Samsung Pay, water resistance, and it'll reportedly be Samsung's first smartwatch to ship with Bixby Reminders.

There's still no word on price, but with Samsung's big Galaxy S10 event coming up later this month, we should hopefully learn more there.

January 9, 2019 — Galaxy Sport renders give us an early look at Samsung's latest smartwatch

Samsung's last smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, was important for a couple of reasons. Not only was it just a darn good wearable that we ended up picking as our top smartwatch/fitness tracker of 2018, but it was also the first to drop Samsung's "Gear" branding entirely.

Now, we have our first look at Samsung's second non-Gear-branded wearable — the Galaxy Sport.

Shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Sport appears to have a much simpler design compared to the Galaxy Watch that came out before it. The case looks to have a plain and smooth matte finish, and while it's just pictured in black here, it'll supposedly be available in silver, green, and pink gold as well.

If the Galaxy Sport is anything like 2017's Gear Sport, it'll be marketed as a fitness-first smartwatch, run Samsung's Tizen operating system, have built-in GPS, and support NFC payments with Samsung Pay.

Right now, the biggest thing sticking out to me with the Galaxy Sport is the possible lack of a rotating bezel. All Samsung watches since 2015's Gear S2 have implemented this, allowing you to navigate the UI by moving it left and right. There doesn't appear to be any such bezel on these renders of the Galaxy Sport, but until the watch is released, there's no way to confirm or deny that.

In any case, what are your initial impressions of the Galaxy Sport?