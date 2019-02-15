If you own an Android phone and want a smartwatch, Samsung's consistently been making some of the best ones out there. Last year's Galaxy Watch was our favorite smartwatch/fitness tracker of 2018, and now we're getting ready for the newest member to join the family — the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active.
From news, specs, release date, and more, here's everything we know so far!
The latest Galaxy Watch Active news
February 15, 2019 — Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Buds fully revealed in latest renders
After getting an in-depth look at the software of the Galaxy Watch Active a few days ago, a new leak from Droid Shout provides us with renders of the wearable's hardware.
We've previously seen the Galaxy Watch Active in its black and silver color options, but this is the first time we've seen it in the rumored rose gold colorway. Just like we've seen in other renders, the Galaxy Watch Active will have a touchscreen AMOLED display, two physical buttons on its side, and no rotating bezel.
In addition to the watch, there are also renders of the Samsung Galaxy Buds. Similar to a huge Samsung leak from yesterday, the Galaxy Buds look like they'll be very similar to last year's Gear IconX. There are two individual earbuds for listening to music, a charging case, and at least according to this leak, two available colors.
February 12, 2019 — Specifications, health updates, and UI screenshots leaked for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (previously known as the Galaxy Sport)
Following a few detailed render leaks of Samsung's upcoming smartwatch, we now have a heap of new information that has us even more excited for what's coming down the pipeline.
First thing's first, it looks like the Galaxy Sport name is out. Instead, the watch is now being referred to as the Galaxy Watch Active.
In regards to specifications, a report from SamMobile reveals that the Galaxy Watch Active will come equipped with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display at 360 x 360 (slightly smaller than the Gear Sport's 1.2-inch screen), a 236 mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.2, and Samsung's Exynos 9110 processor. Other features reported include NFC, water resistance up to 50 meters, and Wi-Fi-only connectivity.
Shortly after those specs leaked, SamMobile returned with screenshots of the Galaxy Watch Active's updated user interface. It'll technically run Samsung's One UI, but the difference doesn't appear to be nearly as drastic as One UI's implementations on phones is.
What One UI will bring to the table, however, are new watch faces and a revamped health-tracking platform. The Galaxy Watch Active will give you three main goals to focus on each day, including calories burned, exercise minutes, and moving a little bit once every hour. The goals are tracked using their own distinct colors, and to not much surprise, it looks a lot like what you get with the Apple Watch. Then again, that's not a bad thing by any means.
Similarly, the screenshots also show that the Galaxy Watch will have new animations for completing your workout goals, can alert you if it detects your heart-rate is abnormal, and more.
February 5, 2019 — Samsung Galaxy Sport smartwatch pops up again in another render
Just about a month since we got our first look at the Galaxy Sport, another render has appeared courtesy of 91 Mobiles to give us an even better idea of what Samsung's next smartwatch will be bringing to the table.
In this new render, we see the Galaxy Sport in a silver finish with the display turned on. It's pretty similar to the previous leak, and unfortunately, further reinforces the idea that this will be Samsung's first smartwatch since the Gear S2 that won't have a rotating bezel.
As for features we're expecting, those include built-in GPS, NFC for Samsung Pay, water resistance, and it'll reportedly be Samsung's first smartwatch to ship with Bixby Reminders.
There's still no word on price, but with Samsung's big Galaxy S10 event coming up later this month, we should hopefully learn more there.
January 9, 2019 — Galaxy Sport renders give us an early look at Samsung's latest smartwatch
Samsung's last smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, was important for a couple of reasons. Not only was it just a darn good wearable that we ended up picking as our top smartwatch/fitness tracker of 2018, but it was also the first to drop Samsung's "Gear" branding entirely.
Now, we have our first look at Samsung's second non-Gear-branded wearable — the Galaxy Sport.
Shared by reliable leaker @OnLeaks, the Galaxy Sport appears to have a much simpler design compared to the Galaxy Watch that came out before it. The case looks to have a plain and smooth matte finish, and while it's just pictured in black here, it'll supposedly be available in silver, green, and pink gold as well.
If the Galaxy Sport is anything like 2017's Gear Sport, it'll be marketed as a fitness-first smartwatch, run Samsung's Tizen operating system, have built-in GPS, and support NFC payments with Samsung Pay.
Right now, the biggest thing sticking out to me with the Galaxy Sport is the possible lack of a rotating bezel. All Samsung watches since 2015's Gear S2 have implemented this, allowing you to navigate the UI by moving it left and right. There doesn't appear to be any such bezel on these renders of the Galaxy Sport, but until the watch is released, there's no way to confirm or deny that.
In any case, what are your initial impressions of the Galaxy Sport?
All the big details
What specs are we anticipating?
Based on the current talk and reports from the rumor mill, here are the specs we're anticipating from the Galaxy Watch Active:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Tizen
Samsung One UI
|Display
|1.1-inches
AMOLED
360 x 360
|Processor
|Samsung Exynos 9110
|Battery
|236 mAh
|Storage
|4GB
|GPS
|❌
|NFC
|✔️
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 4.2
Wi-Fi
|Water Resistance
|Up to 50 meters
One big thing to note here — while all of Samsung's smartwatches have come equipped with a rotating bezel since the Gear S2 from 2015, the Galaxy Watch Active is widely expected to not come equipped with this feature.
When will the Galaxy Watch Active be released?
Samsung has a big Unpacked event coming up on February 20 to announce the Galaxy S10 series. If you ask us, that's where we think we'll get our first official look at the Galaxy Watch Active, too.
How much will it cost?
In regards to price, the Galaxy Watch Active should be relatively affordable.
The Galaxy Watch currently has a retail price of $300, with 2017's Gear Sport going for a sale price of $199 following an MSRP of $280.
Where does that leave the Galaxy Watch Active? I'd say it's likely to come with a price tag of $250 or so.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.