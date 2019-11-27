Following the release of the first Android 10 beta build for the Galaxy Note 9 last week, Samsung has now kicked off the One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. As per a report from TizenHelp, the Android 10 beta program for the Galaxy S9 series is now live in India, South Korea, and the UK.

If you haven't enrolled already, open the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ and tap on the One UI 2.0 beta banner to sign up. Once you have enrolled, you will be able to download the update from Settings > Software update > Download and Install. The first One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy S9 series weighs in at around 1.8GB in terms of size. It arrives as version G960FXXU7ZSKD for the Galaxy S9 and G965FXXU7ZSKD for the Galaxy S9+.

In the coming weeks, the One UI 2.0 beta program is expected to expand to a few other countries, including the U.S. As revealed by the official roadmap released by Samsung Israel yesterday, the Galaxy S9 series is slated to receive the stable Android 10 update only in April next year. This does seem a little strange, as the Galaxy Note 9, which received the first Android 10 beta last week, is planned to be updated to Android 10 in January.