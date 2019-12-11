What you need to know
- Android 10 beta with One UI 2.0 is now rolling out for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9 in the U.S. for unlocked users.
- To sign up, it will require registering via the Samsung Members app.
- The update includes the latest December security patch for both models and comes in at a little under 2GB.
Samsung has been on a roll lately beta testing the latest version of Android and One UI 2.0. After successfully testing on its latest flagship phones the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, it is set to push out the stable version of Android 10 for the devices next month.
Thankfully, the previous models aren't far behind with the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 receiving the Android 10 beta back in November in South Korea and the UK. Testing must be going well, because now Samsung is ready to roll out Android 10 for unlocked users in the U.S. beginning today.
To sign up for the beta program, you'll need to first be using an unlocked variant of either the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 9, and then you'll need to register using the Samsung Members app. After registering, you'll be able to update your phone to the latest beta version of Android 10.
For the Galaxy S9 that will be firmware version G965U1UEU7ZSL3, and for the Note 9 it will be version N960U1UEU3ZSL2. Both of the updates include the latest December security patch and weigh in at a little under 2GB, so you might want to make sure you're on a good Wi-Fi connection before starting.
While U.S. users weren't the first to receive the beta update, we will at least benefit by having fewer bugs in our first build. That's because some issues, such as memory leaks, slow hotspot speeds, and random device reboots have already been addressed and fixed thanks to early global testing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
US Mobile's new $40 Unlimited plan comes with Disney Plus and other perks
US Mobile is revamping its Unlimited plan, giving customers faster data speeds, more affordable hotspot access, and free perks like Disney Plus and Spotify Premium with multiple lines of service.
Pixel 4's memory improvements could come to more phones in the future
Part of Google's big Pixel feature drop on December 9 included improved performance with better memory management. After speaking with The Verge, it appears this could make its way to other Android phones in the future.
Google’s Fitbit acquisition could be scrutinized by the Justice Department
Google's acquisition of wearable maker Fitbit will reportedly face antitrust scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The best wallet cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Cut down on your daily carry with a wallet case for your Samsung Galaxy S9!