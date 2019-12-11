Samsung has been on a roll lately beta testing the latest version of Android and One UI 2.0. After successfully testing on its latest flagship phones the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, it is set to push out the stable version of Android 10 for the devices next month.

Thankfully, the previous models aren't far behind with the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 receiving the Android 10 beta back in November in South Korea and the UK. Testing must be going well, because now Samsung is ready to roll out Android 10 for unlocked users in the U.S. beginning today.

To sign up for the beta program, you'll need to first be using an unlocked variant of either the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Note 9, and then you'll need to register using the Samsung Members app. After registering, you'll be able to update your phone to the latest beta version of Android 10.