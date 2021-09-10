What you need to know
- A new leak has shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's next-gen flagships.
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a similar quad-camera setup as its predecessor, with a 108MP main sensor.
- The standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will apparently come with triple rear cameras with 3x optical zoom.
Samsung has "confirmed" the specs of its next-gen Galaxy S22 series phones to its supply chain partners, according to South Korean publication The Elec. The report says the Galaxy S22 series is codenamed "Rainbow," and that the specs of the three phones will be "largely unchanged" from their predecessors.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra successor will apparently have a quad-camera setup with a 108MP main sensor, which will be joined by two zoom lenses and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with optical image stabilization. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 40MP camera on the front.
The information comes less than a month after a rumor claimed the successor to Samsung's best Android phone will feature a newer version of the Galaxy S21 Ultra's 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor and two 10MP telephoto cameras.
Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models are said to use a triple-lens camera system with 3x optical zoom. Disappointingly, the phones may come equipped with the same 10MP selfie camera as the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus.
Besides the camera specs, the report claims Samsung is planning to begin mass production of the Galaxy S22 series in November this year and release them globally in January. The Galaxy S21 series phones also went on sale globally in January this year.
