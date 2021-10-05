Samsung appears to have started rolling out a RAM feature first seen on the Galaxy A52s 5G to more Galaxy devices, including some of the best Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and foldable devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Source: Alex Dobie / Android Central

RAM Plus is now available for download via software update on the Galaxy S21 Ultra running One UI 4 (beta) based on Android 12, as spotted by Android Central's Alex Dobie. It joins a slew of new features, performance enhancements, and bug fixes.

For starters, RAM Plus is a new feature that gives your smartphone a virtual RAM expansion with an extra 4GB of memory by utilizing some of its storage space. It was initially unveiled alongside the Galaxy A52s, so the feature was thought to be designed for mid-range phones that could benefit the most from this capability.

It now appears to be trickling down to Samsung's higher-end devices. In addition to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, RAM Plus has apparently made its way to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as per SamMobile. It's also possible that the virtual RAM boost will be made available to more Galaxy phones soon.

That said, Samsung is not the first OEM to adopt the feature. Xiaomi is supposed to have the same capability up its sleeve with the next-generation MIUI 13. Realme will also roll out the Dynamic RAM Expansion feature to some of its devices via a software update in the future.

The feature may be more useful in mid-range and low-end phones, such as Samsung's Galaxy M and A series. However, it may not offer much value for smartphones with 16GB of RAM, such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

There is currently no way to customize the feature, which means you won't be able to change the amount of storage space it can convert into virtual RAM. Samsung has yet to release a complete list of devices that will support the feature.

To check if it's available to you, go to your phone's Settings menu and then to the Memory section under Battery.