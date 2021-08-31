What you need to know
- The user manual for Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE has leaked out.
- It confirms several key features, including a high-refresh-rate display and IP68 water resistance.
- Sadly, it looks like the phone will not include a microSD card slot.
Samsung is soon expected to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE to challenge the best Android phones in the highly competitive value flagship segment. Ahead of the phone's launch, the folks at SamMobile have managed to get their hands on its user manual.
While the user manual doesn't mention the core specs of the phone, it does confirm a few key features. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE will have an IP68 rating, which means it can stay submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.
There's mention of a high-refresh-rate screen as well, along with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Other features revealed by the new leak include Dolby Atmos support, NFC, and reverse wireless charging. The renders included in the user manual confirm the phone will have a similar design to the standard Galaxy S21.
The latest leak also reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE will not support storage expansion, which could disappoint many potential buyers. Additionally, it mentions that the phone will not ship with a charger in the box. This doesn't come as a surprise, however, since the Galaxy S21 also doesn't come with a charger.
While a recent leak had suggested the phone could debut on September 9, Korean publication The Elec claims it won't arrive before October. Samsung is also said to have cut its shipment targets for the Galaxy S21 FE due to the global chip shortage.
