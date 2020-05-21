A report from The Korea Herald had claimed earlier this month that Samsung held 34.4% of the global 5G smartphone market in the first quarter of 2020. The latest research from Strategy Analytics has now revealed that Samsung continued to dominate the U.S. 5G smartphone market in Q1 2020.

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ was the best-selling 5G smartphone in the U.S. during the quarter, accounting for an impressive 40 percent share of the market. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite its $1,400 price tag, was the second most popular 5G phone in the U.S. in the January-March period, with a market share of 30%. The standard Galaxy S20 held the third position with a 24% share.

Strategy Analytics says 5G smartphone shipments in the U.S. reached 3.4 million units in Q1 2020, accounting for 12% of all smartphones shipped during the period. While data from Counterpoint Research had claimed Samsung held 74% of total 5G smartphone sales in the U.S. in 2019, its market share in Q1 2020 was a whopping 94%. Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and TCL managed to grab just 6% share of the market.

Samsung is likely to continue dominating the U.S. 5G smartphone market until the end of Q3, which is when Apple is expected to launch its first 5G-enabled iPhones. Once the 5G iPhone lineup arrives, Samsung's market share could drop significantly.