What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ was the most popular 5G-enabled smartphone in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020.
- It accounted for a 40 percent share of all 5G phones shipped in the U.S. during the quarter.
- Samsung grabbed a whopping 94% share of the U.S. 5G smartphone market during the January-March period.
A report from The Korea Herald had claimed earlier this month that Samsung held 34.4% of the global 5G smartphone market in the first quarter of 2020. The latest research from Strategy Analytics has now revealed that Samsung continued to dominate the U.S. 5G smartphone market in Q1 2020.
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ was the best-selling 5G smartphone in the U.S. during the quarter, accounting for an impressive 40 percent share of the market. The Galaxy S20 Ultra, despite its $1,400 price tag, was the second most popular 5G phone in the U.S. in the January-March period, with a market share of 30%. The standard Galaxy S20 held the third position with a 24% share.
Strategy Analytics says 5G smartphone shipments in the U.S. reached 3.4 million units in Q1 2020, accounting for 12% of all smartphones shipped during the period. While data from Counterpoint Research had claimed Samsung held 74% of total 5G smartphone sales in the U.S. in 2019, its market share in Q1 2020 was a whopping 94%. Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and TCL managed to grab just 6% share of the market.
Samsung is likely to continue dominating the U.S. 5G smartphone market until the end of Q3, which is when Apple is expected to launch its first 5G-enabled iPhones. Once the 5G iPhone lineup arrives, Samsung's market share could drop significantly.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
What do you want to see from the Galaxy Note 20?
Ready or not, the Galaxy Note 20 will be upon us in just a matter of months. What are you hoping to see from the phone?
Samsung Galaxy S20 series is getting a new update with camera improvements
Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones with camera enhancements, including an improved Night mode.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a rugged flagship built for the army
Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is a "mission-ready" version of the Galaxy S20 that has been built specifically for the army.
Interested in 5G and don't know where to start? How about here?
4G LTE is so yesterday. 5G is here with faster speeds for everything you do, and if you want access to the new wireless network, these are the 5G-capable gadgets you can go out and buy right now.