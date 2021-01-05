Earlier this week, Samsung began pushing the latest January 2021 Android security patch to its Galaxy phones. Surprisingly, however, the first phones to get the update were the Galaxy S9 and S9+. According to a report from SamMobile, the latest security update is now being rolled out to unlocked and carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra phones in the U.S.

The update arrives as version G98xU1UES1CTL5 and brings the newest Android security patch dated January 1, 2021 to three of Samsung's best Android phones. Unlike Google's January security update for Pixel phones, however, the update for the Galaxy S20 series doesn't include any major bug fixes or improvements. In the coming days, the update is expected to become more widely available and could begin rolling out to the Verizon and AT&T Galaxy S20 series devices as well.

If you have an Unlocked or T-Mobile Galaxy S20 series phone, you can check for the January security update by opening the Settings app and making your way to Software update > Download and install.