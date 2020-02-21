Galaxy S20 Plus Jennie RedSource: Samsung

  • Samsung has introduced a new color option for the Galaxy S20+.
  • The gorgeous new Jennie Red shade is exclusive to Korea Telecom.
  • It is expected to soon make its way to Europe as "Aura Red."

Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones come with several major upgrades, including 120Hz displays and 5G connectivity. However, the color options offered for the three phones aren't the most exciting. Samsung has now rolled out a stunning new red color option for the Galaxy S20+ in its home market of South Korea, named after K-pop girl group Blackpink's Jennie.

The new Jennie Red Galaxy S20+ will be available with matching Galaxy Buds+ in the country, exclusively from Korea Telecom. Even though the new colorway is currently exclusive to South Korea, it is rumored to be introduced in Europe for both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ as "Aura Red" very soon.

Samsung is known to release new color options for its flagship devices a few months after their launch, so we wouldn't be surprised if it introduces a few more exciting color options for the Galaxy S20 phones in the near future.

While there is no word yet on whether the new Red color option will be making its way to the U.S., you can pre-order the Galaxy S20+ 5G in an exclusive Aura Blue shade from Best Buy. However, the Aura Blue color option is only available for the base 128GB variant.

