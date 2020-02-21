Samsung's new Galaxy S20 phones come with several major upgrades, including 120Hz displays and 5G connectivity. However, the color options offered for the three phones aren't the most exciting. Samsung has now rolled out a stunning new red color option for the Galaxy S20+ in its home market of South Korea, named after K-pop girl group Blackpink's Jennie.

The new Jennie Red Galaxy S20+ will be available with matching Galaxy Buds+ in the country, exclusively from Korea Telecom. Even though the new colorway is currently exclusive to South Korea, it is rumored to be introduced in Europe for both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ as "Aura Red" very soon.

Samsung is known to release new color options for its flagship devices a few months after their launch, so we wouldn't be surprised if it introduces a few more exciting color options for the Galaxy S20 phones in the near future.