Last week, Samsung started pushing the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy Note 10 series phones in Europe. Just a week later, the company has now released the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series. According to a report from SamMobile, the update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10 5G phones in Switzerland.

While the rollout is currently limited to just a single market, we expect the One UI 3.0 update to become available in a few more countries within the next week or so. However, it could take a few weeks for the update to become widely available everywhere.

Weirdly, however, those of you who enrolled in the One UI 3.0 beta program may actually have to wait slightly longer to get the stable update. As noted by SamMobile, Galaxy Note 20 users running One UI 3.0 beta received the stable update a few days after it became available for those on One UI 2.5 (Android 10).