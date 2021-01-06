What you need to know
- Samsung has released the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for its Galaxy S10 series phones.
- The update is currently limited to Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 5G users in Switzerland.
- It could take a few weeks for the update to become widely available across the globe.
Last week, Samsung started pushing the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to its Galaxy Note 10 series phones in Europe. Just a week later, the company has now released the One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series. According to a report from SamMobile, the update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S10e and the Galaxy S10 5G phones in Switzerland.
While the rollout is currently limited to just a single market, we expect the One UI 3.0 update to become available in a few more countries within the next week or so. However, it could take a few weeks for the update to become widely available everywhere.
Weirdly, however, those of you who enrolled in the One UI 3.0 beta program may actually have to wait slightly longer to get the stable update. As noted by SamMobile, Galaxy Note 20 users running One UI 3.0 beta received the stable update a few days after it became available for those on One UI 2.5 (Android 10).
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
Samsung's latest "Fan Edition" phone delivers all the core features of the flagship Galaxy S20 at a much lower price. You get a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display, three capable rear cameras, IP68 water resistance, and the promise of three major platform updates.
