What you need to know
- Samsung has released the first One UI 3.0 beta update for the Galaxy S10 series.
- The One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series is currently live in India, South Korea, and the UK.
- It is expected to expand to the United States and a few other countries soon.
Samsung today expanded its One UI 3.0 beta program to the Galaxy S10 series phones. As per SamMobile, the first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e is now available in South Korea, India, and the United Kingdom.
The One UI 3.0 beta program is expected to expand to Germany, Poland, and the U.S. within the next few days. Once the beta program is available in your region, you will be able to sign up for it by tapping on the One UI 3.0 banner in the Samsung Members app. After you are done signing up, open the Settings app on your phone and head over to Software update > Download and install to download the first beta update.
While Samsung hasn't revealed an Android 11 update roadmap yet, it is possible that the stable One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Aside from the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has also resumed the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 series phones.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
The Galaxy S20 FE is Samsung's first flagship killer and delivers nearly the same experience as the Galaxy S20 at a much more affordable price. It offers a flat 120Hz display, impressive cameras, IP68 water resistance, and all-day battery life.
