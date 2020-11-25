The One UI 3.0 beta program is expected to expand to Germany, Poland, and the U.S. within the next few days. Once the beta program is available in your region, you will be able to sign up for it by tapping on the One UI 3.0 banner in the Samsung Members app. After you are done signing up, open the Settings app on your phone and head over to Software update > Download and install to download the first beta update.

While Samsung hasn't revealed an Android 11 update roadmap yet, it is possible that the stable One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10 series will arrive sometime in the first quarter of 2021. Aside from the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has also resumed the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 series phones.