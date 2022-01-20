Samsung recently started rolling out the stable Android 12 update to Galaxy S10 series phones in Europe. According to SamMobile, the update is now making its way to carrier-locked variants of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ phones in the U.S.

The stable Android 12-based One UI 4 build for the Galaxy S10 series arrives as version G97xUSQU6HULD and includes the January 2022 Android security patch. For now, however, it looks like the rollout is limited to Xfinity Mobile. More carrier variants of the Galaxy S10 series are likely to start receiving the update within the next few days.

If you have a Galaxy S10 series phone, you can check for the One UI 4 update by opening the Settings app and heading to Software update > Download and install. Since a wider rollout is yet to commence, it may take a few weeks for the update to reach all users.

Android 12-based One UI 4 is the last major update for Samsung's Galaxy S10 series. The phones were launched with Android 9 Pie out of the box and have received three major OS updates so far. What is also impressive is that the nearly three-year-old flagships have begun receiving the Android 12 update before many of the best Android phones of 2021.