What you need to know
- Samsung is now rolling out the January 2020 security update for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones.
- The company began rolling out the January security update to some of its phones in late December.
- As expected, the update does not bring anything else apart from the latest security patch.
Samsung recently began rolling out the January 2020 security patch to some of its A-series smartphones as well as the Galaxy Tab S5e tablet. Now, the company has started pushing (via SamMobile) the latest security update to its flagship Galaxy Note 10 and S10 series phones.
The January 2020 security update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ has so far been rolled out only in Germany, although it shouldn't take very long for Samsung to start pushing it in other markets. As for the Galaxy S10 series phones, the latest software update with the January 2020 Android security patch is currently available only in Switzerland. Unsurprisingly, the update does not bring any other improvements or bug fixes.
This is actually the third month in a row that Samsung has managed to beat Google to the punch with security updates. While Google is expected to begin seeding the January 2020 security update for Pixel phones next week, Samsung has already pushed the latest security patch to over 10 phones. Apart from the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series phones, the January security patch has been rolled out for the Galaxy A10, A10s, A20, A30, A50, and Tab S5e.
Those of you with a Galaxy S10 or Note 10 series phone can check for the update by making your way to Settings > Software update > Download and install.
