Earlier this week, Samsung started rolling out the One UI 2.5 update to its mid-range Galaxy A series lineup. The company has now started pushing the One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy Note 9.

According to SamMobile, the update arrives as version N960FXXU6FTJ3 for the 2018 flagship. It brings pretty much all the new features that One UI 2.5 brings to the table, including the ability to use Samsung DeX on Smart TVs wirelessly. The update also adds new camera features such as the ability to select the video resolution in Single Take mode, and choose from three different frame rate options in Pro video mode.

Samsung Keyboard has been updated with a new feature that lets you search YouTube and use the split keyboard in landscape mode. The Messages app has been updated as well and now lets you send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours.

The update currently appears to be limited to Germany, but it shouldn't take very long for the One UI 2.5 update to hit Galaxy Note 9 units in other markets. While you will get an automatic notification once it becomes available for your phone, you can also check for the update manually through Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Sadly, One UI 2.5 is the last major update for the Galaxy Note 9. However, it will continue to get security updates for up to two more years.