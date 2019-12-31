What you need to know
- The stable Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta for the Galaxy Note 9 has started rolling out.
- Currently, the update is being rolled out only to beta users in India.
- It is likely that the stable Android 10 update will be released for users running Android Pie within the next few days.
Just a month after opening the One UI 2.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung has now started pushing the stable Android 10 update for the smartphone. As reported by the folks over at SamMobile, the update is currently rolling out to beta users in India.
The update arrives as version N960FXXU4DSLB and weighs in at 100MB in terms of size. Weirdly, however, the update includes the December 2019 security patch instead of the January 2020 security patch that Samsung rolled out to a few Galaxy devices recently.
While the update has only been released in a single market so far, it is likely to soon begin rolling out in other markets where the Android 10 beta program was launched. If your Galaxy Note 9 is currently running the latest Android 10 beta, you can try looking for the stable update manually by opening the Settings app and going to Software update > Download and install.
Those of you running Android 9 Pie on your Galaxy Note 9 may have to wait a little longer, although Samsung has promised that the stable Android 10 update will begin rolling out in most markets before the end of January. Next in line to receive the stable Android 10 update are the Galaxy S9 and S9+, which received the first Android 10 beta just a week after the Note 9.
