The one to get Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra S Pen on a budget Samsung Galaxy Note 20 The Note 20 Ultra is undeniably the better phone, with more powerful specs, additional features like a 120Hz display and SD card slot, and faster S Pen latency. However, it's hundreds more than the standard Note 20, and that can give some people pause. $1,300 at Amazon Pros Bigger, 120Hz display

More RAM

SD card slot

Slightly larger battery Cons More expensive

Even larger The Note 20 is for people who need to have an S Pen, but don't want to spend top dollar on their phone. You save hundreds, but the experience falls back. Lower specs, a weaker display, and a plastic back all remind you the phone cost less. $1,000 at Amazon Pros Same core features

Still-great camera system

Less expensive

Slightly smaller and lighter Cons 60Hz display

Plastic back

Less RAM

No SD card slot

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Note 20 Major similarities and differences

At their core, the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra offer the same experience. At a glance, you wouldn't be able to tell them apart. However, there are a handful of details that differentiate them, and lead to that multi-hundred dollar price difference.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Note 20 Size, display, and specs

The phones are nearly the same size, with just a couple millimeters here and there separating the two. Their screens are almost the same size, too, at 6.7 for the Note 20 and 6.9 inches for the Ultra. Batteries are correspondingly close, at 4,300 and 4,500mAh. They have the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset, 128GB base storage, and extra features like fast charging, wireless charging, stereo speakers, an in-screen fingerprint sensor, IP68 water resistance, and of course the S Pen. They also run the exact same software, so as far as software features and the day-to-day experience go, things are identical.

Category Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Operating System Android 10

One UI 2.5 Android 10

One UI 2.5 Display 6.7-inch

AMOLED

2400x1080

60Hz refresh rate 6.9-inch

AMOLED

3088x1440

120Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ Memory 8GB LPDDR5 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB 128GB

512GB Expandable Storage ❌ ✔️ Rear Camera 1 12MP primary

f/1.8

OIS 108MP primary

f/1.8

OIS Rear Camera 2 64MP telephoto

f/2.0

3x hybrid zoom 12MP telephoto

f/3.0

5x optical zoom Rear Camera 3 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 12MP ultra-wide

f/2.2 Front Camera 10MP

f/2.2 10MP

f/2.2 Security In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor In-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor Audio Stereo speakers

USB-C Stereo speakers

USB-C Battery 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAH Water Resistance IP68 IP68 Dimensions 75.2 x 161.6 x 8.3mm 77.2 x 164.8 x 8.1mm Weight 192g (sub-6)

194g (mmWave) 208g Colors Mystic Bronze

Mystic Gray

Mystic Green Mystic Bronze

Mystic Black

Mystic White

Then, when you get into the details, things diverge a bit. The Note 20 oddly comes up short in RAM, with just 8GB to the 20 Ultra's 12GB, and if you want more storage you're out of luck as only the 20 Ultra offers an optional 512GB option and an SD card slot. The screens are also different in one huge way: the 20 Ultra has a 120Hz refresh rate, which dramatically smooths out all motion compared to the Note 20's 60Hz, which is also behind the displays on the Galaxy S20 series.

There's just an overall cost-cutting theme to the standard Note 20.

Building on the cost-cutting theme, it's also a bit off-putting that the back of the Note 20 is a coated plastic rather than glass. Sure we see lots of plastic phones out there, but not ones that cost $1,000. The Note 20 Ultra has the classic high-quality Samsung design and materials you expect, and you'll definitely notice the different material on the standard Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Note 20 Cameras

The Note 20 Ultra also technically has a more capable camera system. The 108MP camera is shared with the S20 Ultra, but enhanced with the addition of a laser auto focus system, and the zoom camera has a true 5X telephoto lens while the Note 20's "telephoto" is just digitally zooming. The front-facing and ultra-wide rear cameras are shared between the two, and the Note 20's cameras are still capable, but you'll want the Note 20 Ultra if you strive for the best of the best.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs. Note 20 Which should you buy?

As always, comparisons like this need to start with a discussion of money. The Note 20 Ultra retails for $1,300, a full $300 more than the standard Note 20. Either you're alright paying that price, or you're not. If you are, then you can easily justify getting the Note 20 Ultra — it has a nicer design, a much better display, improved camera, and higher-end specs. It's a proper Note.

The Note 20 Ultra is the one to get, if you can afford the high price.

If you really need to have an S Pen, but your budget isn't up to the level of the Note 20 Ultra, I'd encourage you to look at buying the Note 10+ instead. Now that the Note 20 series is on sale, the Note 10+ is bound to drop in price. If it goes on sale down into the $800 range, there's a great argument that it's a better buy than the Note 20. It'll get the Note 20's software features in a future update, too.

However, if your goal is to get an S Pen in a new phone, in order to get the longest runway for software updates and newer (improved) cameras, the Note 20 is a decent buy. It gives you the core Samsung experience, with a huge display and the S Pen with the latest software right out of the box. You'll save money, but you'll also be reminded that you were just a few hundred dollars away from getting the real top-end Note.