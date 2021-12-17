The fourth Android 12-based One UI 4 beta is now available for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. According to SamMobile, the update is currently limited to beta testers in Samsung's home market of South Korea. The latest build is expected to expand to beta testers in other markets within the next few days.

Just like the third One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Note 20 series, the new build doesn't bring any major changes. As per the official changelog posted on Samsung's Community forums, the update fixes issues with some Instagram and Facebook links not opening. Samsung has also fixed an issue with chat bubble icons not disappearing in KakoTalk app and resolved an issue that prevented users from being able to run the Kiwoom Securities app.

Since most of the bugs appear to have been ironed out already, this is likely the final beta build for the Note 20 series. According to Samsung's official Android 12 update roadmap, the two phones will begin receiving the stable One UI 4 update next month.

Currently, the only Samsung phones running One UI 4 are the Galaxy S21 series. While Samsung started rolling out the stable One UI 4 update to its best foldable phones earlier this month, the rollout had to be suspended after several bugs were reported.