Last week, a patent won by Samsung had hinted at the possibility of the Galaxy Note 20 featuring a waterfall screen with physical buttons protruding through the side edge. Now, YouTuber TT Technologies has posted a new video showcasing concept renders of the upcoming phablet and some more details sourced from the same patent.

As per the new information shared by TT Technologies, the Galaxy Note 20 could be the first smartphone to be capable of detecting irregular heart rhythms. So far, that ability has only been seen in smartwatches such as the latest Apple Watch models, Withings Move ECG, and Amazfit Verge 2.

The patent reportedly includes mention of Electromyography (EMG), Electroencephalogram (EEG), and Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors. Thanks to the combination of these sensors, the Galaxy Note 20 could offer all the benefits of a health-focused smartwatch. However, there is currently no solid proof that can actually confirm that the Galaxy Note 20 will come equipped with these features.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 series sometime in August this year. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to include two models - Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. The Galaxy Note 10+ successor is rumored to have a similar camera setup at the back as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a 108MP primary sensor.