What you need to know
- A recent patent filed by Samsung suggests the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 could boast advanced health metrics.
- The same patent also suggests the phone could have a holographic projector and a "bent edge" display.
- We expect the Galaxy Note 20 series to be unveiled in August this year.
Last week, a patent won by Samsung had hinted at the possibility of the Galaxy Note 20 featuring a waterfall screen with physical buttons protruding through the side edge. Now, YouTuber TT Technologies has posted a new video showcasing concept renders of the upcoming phablet and some more details sourced from the same patent.
As per the new information shared by TT Technologies, the Galaxy Note 20 could be the first smartphone to be capable of detecting irregular heart rhythms. So far, that ability has only been seen in smartwatches such as the latest Apple Watch models, Withings Move ECG, and Amazfit Verge 2.
The patent reportedly includes mention of Electromyography (EMG), Electroencephalogram (EEG), and Electrocardiogram (ECG) sensors. Thanks to the combination of these sensors, the Galaxy Note 20 could offer all the benefits of a health-focused smartwatch. However, there is currently no solid proof that can actually confirm that the Galaxy Note 20 will come equipped with these features.
Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Note 20 series sometime in August this year. Similar to the Galaxy Note 10 series, the Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to include two models - Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. The Galaxy Note 10+ successor is rumored to have a similar camera setup at the back as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, with a 108MP primary sensor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you buy insurance for your smartphone?
Protecting your smartphone is essential, especially when prices are crossing the $1000 threshold. Do you go as far as to buy insurance for your handset?
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, creator of the well-known Konami Code, has passed away
Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has died. Konami confirmed the news on Twitter. Kazuhisa Hashimoto was 61 years old when he passed on.
Horizon Zero Dawn PC listing appears on Amazon France
A listing for Horizon Zero Dawn on PC showed up on Amazon France earlier today, further fueling the rumors that Sony will begin putting some of its larger games on PC, starting with Horizon Zero Dawn.
Spruce up your Galaxy S20 Ultra with these leather cases
You can never go wrong with a leather case, especially when it's for a phone as premium as the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here are our top picks!