What you need to know
- Samsung's One UI 4 beta program is now live for the Galaxy Note 10 series phones.
- The first One UI 4 beta has been rolled out to beta testers in Samsung's home market.
- Samsung is expected to release the stable Android 12 update for the Galaxy Note 10 series sometime in January 2022.
Samsung has released the first Android 12-based One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. While the beta program is currently live for the two phones only in South Korea, it is likely to expand to users in other countries soon.
Once the beta program goes live in your country, you'll be able to join it from the Samsung Members app. After you finish signing up, head over to Settings > Software update to download and install the One UI 4 beta on your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+.
When Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 beta program in October, it was limited to the Galaxy S21 series. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the first One UI 4 beta to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — its best foldable phones. Last month, Samsung expanded the program to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip.
Going by Samsung's official Android 12 rollout schedule, the stable One UI 4 update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10 series in January. Other Samsung phones that are slated to start receiving the Android 12 update next month include the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip.
