Samsung has released the first Android 12-based One UI 4 beta for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. While the beta program is currently live for the two phones only in South Korea, it is likely to expand to users in other countries soon.

One UI 4 Beta for Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ has started in Korea.

4GB RAM Plus (virtual RAM) included. pic.twitter.com/VBtU0Fmfg4 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) December 2, 2021

Once the beta program goes live in your country, you'll be able to join it from the Samsung Members app. After you finish signing up, head over to Settings > Software update to download and install the One UI 4 beta on your Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+.

When Samsung kicked off the One UI 4 beta program in October, it was limited to the Galaxy S21 series. A few weeks later, the company rolled out the first One UI 4 beta to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 — its best foldable phones. Last month, Samsung expanded the program to the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip.

Going by Samsung's official Android 12 rollout schedule, the stable One UI 4 update will begin rolling out to the Galaxy Note 10 series in January. Other Samsung phones that are slated to start receiving the Android 12 update next month include the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and Galaxy Z Flip.