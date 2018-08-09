After months of patient waiting, Android users can finally dive into Fortnite… but there's a catch.

Epic Games and Samsung have agreed to make the game exclusively available to Galaxy phone and tablet owners for the opening weekend. That means from August 9 to 12, only those who own a Galaxy S7 phone or later running Oreo will be able to download the Android version of the game. Anyone with a non-Samsung Android phone will have to wait until August 12 to download the game.

Users will have to go to the Samsung Game Launcher app to download the game since Epic has decided to circumvent Google and release their app outside the usual confines of the Google Play Store. After the exclusivity period ends, the game will also be available through Epic Games' website.

Which Samsung devices are compatible?

On top of being exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices to start, the Fortnite Beta is also limited to Galaxy devices released in the past two years. That means you'll need one of the following phones or tablets to play the game: