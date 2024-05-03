Best free Meta Quest 2 and 3 games 2024

Free-to-play games often come with a stigma. Many of them are just out to Nickle-and-Dime you to death with microtransactions, and the worst types of free-to-play games can have toxic communities that are filled with rude players that make for a bad experience.

But the best free Meta Quest games for headsets like the Meta Quest 3 are all made to help players find the right types of players and have a great time. Plus, these games are full-fledged games, not some watered-down versions of popular titles that you'll quickly get sick of. In fact, all of these games are regularly updated with fresh content and ways to have fun with friends each and every week.

Ready to get started? These are the best free Meta Quest 2 and 3 games.

Gorilla Tag

Undoubtedly, the premiere free Meta Quest game is Gorilla Tag, the viral sensation that launched a few years back and has exploded since then. Thousands of gamers hop on Gorilla Tag daily, and for good reason. As you might expect from a game featuring "Monke's," Gorilla Tag is a highly social experience.

At its core, Gorilla Tag is a simple game of virtual tag where you'll fling your gorilla character around a wide variety of levels in an attempt to catch other players. Three additional game modes will spice things up a bit, but don't be surprised if you just find yourself hanging out with new friends and making up your own games in a world that uses a unique PlayStation 1-style visual aesthetic.

Gorilla Tag Tag is the name of the game, but it's just one of the many things you can do while hanging out with friends and learning to truly become monke. Free at Meta Horizon Store.

Population: One

You can think of Population: One as the "Fortnite of VR." The battle royale went free-to-play in Spring 2023 and has seen a significant uptick in player population since. Just like Fortnite, the only thing you'll be paying for are the character and weapon skins, and the team at BigBox VR is constantly cranking out new and interesting choices to peruse.

Battle Royale fans can play the original map or the "evolving map" in squads of three players with rulesets that change regularly. The team has been putting together seasonal content to keep things fresh, and the built-in map editor means deathmatch rounds might take place on a Mario Kart track, a classic Unreal map, or even the N64-styled halls of Goldeneye 007.

But this isn't just any old battle royale. Population: One was designed bespoke for VR, so the controls and movement are totally unque to the medium. You can climb anything and soar anywhere by holding out your arms like a pair of wings. It's a surreal experience that just gets better with time!

Population: One Battle Royale has been reborn with Population: One, the made-for-VR game that's got an evolving map, bespoke controls, and an unlimited number of player-created maps. Free at Meta Horizon store

Gods of Gravity

Gods of Gravity takes the god game genre into an entirely new dimension, giving players full control over fleets of interstellar ships. Massive space battles await players who can strategically plan their galactic takeover, building ships and claiming worlds to gain more resources. There's nothing quite like grabbing your ships and flinging them into the next solar system to understand the power of immersive VR!

Each of the game's playable god classes has its own set of positives and negatives, as well as a special power that can be activated. The game's easy social atmosphere makes it effortless to play with friends, and regular tournaments reward serious players who enjoy diving deep into the strategy required to win big. But don't worry, even casual players can have a great time with co-op modes or single-player training sessions.

Gods of Gravity Control an army of space ships like never before as you weild the power of a god, vying for control of an entire galaxy of planets. Free at Meta Horizon Store

Zenith Nexus

Zenith: Nexus is the free-to-play relaunch of the original VR MMO. Nexus splits the game into two, leaving the MMO Zenith: The Last City as a "paid DLC" and opening up a completely free-to-play pseudo-sequel in the form of Infinite Realms.

Infinite Realms is a free-to-play action-adventure RPG that makes it easy to play alongside friends or other players to battle mobs, race in parkour challenges, and complete what the developer describes as "quick session-based runs." There's even a social lobby where players can shoot hoops, cook recipes, or just hangout and chat.

Plus, once you're ready to head out into the full MMO experience, you can just download The Last City DLC and jump in that with any friend who owns it.

Zenith: Nexus The MMORPG experience comes to VR with Zenith: Nexus, a free-to-play action-adventure RPG with a massive MMORPG content library. Free at Meta Horizon Store

Rec Room

Rec Room is the family-friendly social experience where anyone can play together without fear of harassment or foul language. Rec Room's main games include basketball, laser tag, a host of adventures with themes like pirates, space aliens, and more. Plus, player-created rooms are a blast for everyone to play and significantly change up the gameplay in important ways, similar to how Roblox and other social player-created games work.

Better yet, players don't have to have experience with programming or PC-based tools to make their own worlds, unlike a lot of other large social games. The in-game tools are powerful, yet easy to use, and you can invite your friends to play in your creations when you're finished.

Rec Room also has excellent parental controls that make you feel good about letting your kids play in VR. Given the large number of kids playing VR games, it's important that parents are able to provide their kids with safe environments.

Rec Room Rec Room is great for all ages and has activities for every interest. Playing in VR is best, but you can even join friends with a phone or console gaming system! Free at Meta Horizon Store

Horizon Worlds

Horizon Worlds is the social experience built-in to Meta Quest headsets. It's super easy to find worlds to play in, and the game uses the Quest's built-in friends list, making it easy to connect with friends and hang out. Horizon Worlds started off pretty roughly but recent updates have significantly upgraded the experience, adding great free-to-play experiences like Super Rumble, the hit FPS experience.

Plus, Meta partners with big names like NBA to bring live sports viewing, concerts, and other live events in Horizon Worlds for players to experience together. There's even an entire TV series called The Faceless Lady presented by Eli Roth and Crypt TV to change up the atmosphere from bright and friendly to dark and spooky.

Horizon Worlds The official Meta VR social space is better than ever, featuring live sports, concerts, VR TV shows, custom games, and enough player-created content to keep you busy for years. Free at Meta Horizon Store

VRChat

You'd have to be living under a rock to never have heard of VRChat. At the least, you've probably seen a video recorded in VRChat, a purely social game where people can use any avatar they want. Whether that's your favorite (definitely not copyright) character model, an anime catgirl, a cute animal, or anything in-between, you can fully express yourself in the world of VRChat.

Of course, full expression comes with players who regularly harass others, but finding the right groups or VR worlds will keep those bad experiences at bay. Worlds can be anything from a social hangout space, a night rave club, or even full-fledged games like a recreation of Among Us.

The Meta Quest version of the game is more limited than the PC version, though, so you won't be able to experience every world on the standalone system. That's the main reason this isn't ranked higher on our list.

VRChat VRChat is sort of the "original VR metaverse," letting players truly express themselves with custom avatars and do basically whatever they want in a thriving virtual world. Free at Meta Horizon Store

Gun Raiders

If you're old enough to remember the Tribes series of multiplayer shooters from the late 90s and early 2000s, you'll feel right at home in this free-to-play multiplayer shooter. Gun Raiders outfits each player with a jetpack and lets you do impressive aerial moves around sizable levels. Game modes range from simple deathmatch rounds to full-scale battle royale, assault, control, donut, and plenty of others.

As is the case with many free-to-play games, Gun Raiders updates regularly and players can choose to purchase skins separately or subscribe to the battle pass that runs the length of each season. With the battle pass, the more often you play, the more you'll unlock. It's a total blast and it's hard to believe this one is completely free!

Gun Raiders Gun Raiders combines the best of multiplayer shooters in one amazing, seasonal free-to-play shooter. Don the jetpack and jump to the top of the charts while earning skins and other seasonal items. Free at Meta Horizon Store

Big Ballers VR

Big Ballers is regularly heralded as "the best VR sports game" by players across social media and in the thousands of reviews the game has garnered on the Meta Horizon Store. Whether you're playing 12-player basketball, baseball, American football, or just working out in the mixed reality mode, there's something for everyone here.

The developers have been keeping the game up-to-date with new content monthly, and players swear by its physics system and easy-to-learn mechanics. Big Ballers is a social game first, and the game's reputation system means you can be sure you're playing with respectful players who won't badmouth you or make you feel bad. It's a great time for everyone!

Big Ballers VR Whether you like baseball, basketball, football, or something else, Big Ballers is the 12-player VR sports game you've been looking to play on a rainy day. Free at Meta Horizon Store

Wooorld

At first Woorld looks like it's just "Google Maps in VR." Thankfully, the game is a lot deeper than that, and it can be pure joy to explore the world with friends thanks to the game's clever use of 3D maps and Street View technology. Plan your next vacation with friends and family or jump into "Where in the Wooorld" to test your geography skills.

Where in the Wooorld is a lot like a VR scavenger hunt where players will be dropped into a Street View location in a random location and will have to use the visual clues around them to guess where in the world they are. Think of it a bit like the classic Carmen Sandiego games, except you're the detective this time.

Wooorld Roam around the entire world in Wooorld, an amazingly unique social multiplayer game where you can explore and play a real-life "Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego." Free at Meta Horizon Store

Bait!

Fishing can be fun, but getting up at the crack of dawn and getting sunburned in a boat sure isn't. That's where Bait! comes in. Jump in eight different environments alongside friends and fish the day (or night) away. Compete in tournaments and catch more than 60 types of fish.

Up to four friends can fish together in the game's multiplayer sessions, and the game's social lobbies support up to 12 players at a time, making this a great chill social experience to dive into.

Bait! Since release, Bait! has been completely overhauled to be a more social experience, featuring 12-player lobbies, fishing tournaments, and more. Free at Meta Horizon Store

Free doesn't mean cheap

Some free experiences can leave a bad taste in your mouth, but these free Meta Quest games are anything but cheap or lame experiences. These are full-fledged games that give players the ability to enjoy time with others without spending an arm and a leg to get it.

Plus, it's just plain easier to get your friends to try something new when they don't have to spend a dime, right? Many of the games on this list are also the best Meta Quest games, further proving that free-to-play doesn't mean it's going to be bad.

Since all of these games are social experiences, it's important to ensure that your account is set up correctly, especially if it's a kids account. Check out Meta's safety center for all the ways to ensure your safety online.