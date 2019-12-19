What you need to know
- Alleged live images showing Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone have been leaked.
- The images suggest the foldable phone will have an Infinity-O display with a centered hole-punch cutout.
- Additionally, the images reveal a tiny outer display and dual rear cameras.
Samsung had shown off a foldable phone prototype at the company's developer conference in October, featuring a clamshell form-factor. Alleged live images showing the upcoming clamshell foldable phone have now surfaced, revealing a few surprises.
The images, which were posted on Weibo earlier today, show a vertically-folding display panel with a centered hole-punch cutout similar to the Galaxy Note 10 and the upcoming Galaxy S11. Unsurprisingly, however, the foldable phone does not have a curved display. What does seem a little disappointing, however, is that the bezels around the display appear to be quite large, especially when compared to Samsung's current flagship devices.
We can also see that the phone's outer display is extremely small in terms of size. Right next to the outer display is a dual camera setup with an LED flash. Since the entire back of the phone isn't visible in these images, it remains unclear if the phone will only have two rear cameras. The hinge mechanism, on the other hand, looks to be quite similar to the Galaxy Fold.
Some recent rumors have suggested the clamshell foldable phone, which could be called the Galaxy Fold 2, will be priced under $1,000. It is also expected to have the same 108MP primary camera and 5x telephoto zoom lens as the Galaxy S11. Even though Samsung hasn't confirmed a specific launch date yet, some reports suggest the Galaxy Fold 2 will debut on February 18, alongside the Galaxy S11 series.
