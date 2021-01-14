What you need to know Samsung has officially announced the Galaxy Buds Pro which come with a new ergonomic design and intelligent Active Noise Cancelation.

The Galaxy Buds Pro feature up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge, with an additional 20 hours with the included charging case.

They are available today for $199 on Samsung's website, and tomorrow through other retailers.

Not six months after Samsung unveiled its bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live, the company has already announced its latest premium wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro. Launched alongside the new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones, these new earbuds are outfitted with a number of great features that makes these the perfect companion for your Galaxy smartphone. It's hard not to notice the striking, yet subtle design of these earbuds, as they appear to be the most refined of Samsung's lineup thus far. The original Buds+ are bulky and protruding, and the Buds Live have an awkward shape that may not appeal to everyone, but with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung seems to have found a comfortable medium between the two. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more The new ergonomic design is meant to fit the shape of your ear canal, which should not only improve sound quality but also looks less protrusive. And while the new, less protrusive shape is designed to lessen the amount of wind contact on the buds, Samsung has included a Wind Shield chamber that filters out any additional wind noise. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Pro have an IPX7 water resistance rating, which is the highest of Samsung's earbuds and should be safe when submerged in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Samsung also highlights that the buds were manufactured with up to 20% recycled material.

Cancel out up to 99% of background noise with advanced ANC. Inside each of the Galaxy Buds Pro is an 11-millimeter woofer and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter, both of which should allow for deeper bass and richer treble. There are three mics present; two inner mics and an outer mic, which are used for the buds' more intelligent active noise cancellation features. Not only can the Galaxy Buds Pro cancel out up to 99 percent background noise, but the adjustable ANC also works in tandem with Ambient Sound and it will automatically adjust itself based on your needs. For example, if you're listening to music, the Galaxy Buds Pro will lower the volume when they detect that you're speaking and boost the ambient sound coming in, letting you seamlessly enter into a conversation without doing anything.

Source: Samsung

The new Auto Switch feature will automatically switch connections based on device activity, so when your Galaxy Buds are connected to two Samsung devices, it will automatically switch to one when receiving a call, then switch back to the other to resume music or video playback. And thanks to Dolby Head Tracking technology, the Galaxy Buds Pro will always keep you in the center of your sound with 360 Audio on the Galaxy S21. Vloggers should be happy to know that the Galaxy Buds Pro will be able to capture multi-mic recording, which syncs the mics on the earbuds with those on the Galaxy S21 and allows you to simultaneously capture audio from yourself and your surroundings. And gamers can make use of the Game Mode for reduced audio latency when playing on the Galaxy S21. As far as controls go, the Galaxy Buds Pro feature tap control which users can customize within the Galaxy Wearable app. Owners of the Galaxy Buds Pro can also take advantage of always-on Bixby for easy access to routines. And with SmartThings Find, you can easily locate your earbuds if you misplace either one, even if they're not in Bluetooth range. Battery life on the Galaxy Buds Pro comes in at 8 hours on a single charge, with an additional 20 hours provided by the included charging case. With ANC on, those times are reduced to 5 hours and an additional 13 hours from the case. And for a quick top-up, the buds also support quick charging, with an hour of playback time in just five minutes. The Galaxy Buds Pro come in three different colors to pair with your new Galaxy S21; Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver. They are available for purchase on Samsung.com starting today for $199.99, followed by other retailers and carriers starting tomorrow.