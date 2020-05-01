B&H has the white Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds on sale for $124.99 for a limited time and in limited supply. They regularly sell for $149 so you're saving around $25 which is the biggest discount we've seen on them so far. On top of that, B&H is bundling in a Samsung Qi wireless charger worth $40 at no extra cost. Shipping is free.
Wire-free
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds
The Galaxy Buds+ may look similar to the previous Galaxy Buds but they offer a much better 11-hour playtime with a further 11 hours of battery life in the case, plus integration with Spotify and improved call quality. 1-year B&H warranty.
$124.99
$149.00 $24 off
You can read more about the Galaxy Buds+ in our review that gave them 4.5 stars out of 5. Daniel Bader said, "The Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Samsung has made improvements across the board, from sound quality to call quality to battery life — especially battery life — without losing any of the features people loved from the originals."
You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life per earbud, and the included case also doubles as a wireless charger so you can extract another 11 hours there before you ever have to connect the case to a USB-C or wireless charger. The Buds+ have premium sound tuned by AKG and an optimized driver for substantial bass. You'll sound great when you're on a call thanks to noise-cancelling mics, too.
With Ambient Aware2, which is only available on Android, you'll be able to control how much of the surrounding noise you let it. Sometimes, like on an airplane, you just want to block out all the noise (which these buds achieve via passive noise-isolation, rather than active noise-cancellation). Other times, like when walking down the street, it might be helpful to hear speeding cars nearby. You can easily switch to ambient mode, too, when you think someone is calling out to you or you suddenly need to hear what's going on.
One nifty feature the Galaxy Buds+ have over the previous-gen is Spotify integration. This means that you can assign a specific playlist to a tap gesture directly on your earbuds. It's a nice feature to have, especially if you're a heavy Spotify user. Just know that this feature also only works on Android.
These earbuds work with both iOS and Android devices, though some features are platform-specific. You can connect via Bluetooth to pretty much anything. On iOS, you'll get access to voice commands through Siri rather than Google Assistant on Android. They also come with a one-year B&H warranty.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Daily Coronavirus updates: COVID-19 causes global phone sales to plummet
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
Global smartphone shipments tumbled 13% in Q1 2020 due to COVID-19
The latest research from Counterpoint Research says global smartphone shipments dipped below 300 million units for the first time since Q1 2014 in the first quarter of 2020. In China, smartphone shipments declined 27% YoY in the January to March period.
Pixel 4a camera samples have surfaced, and they look really good
Last year's Pixel 3a continues to have one of the best cameras for any low-cost smartphone. Now, we have camera samples from its upcoming successor — the Pixel 4a.
Expand your Galaxy S10 storage with these microSD cards
Instead of spending more on your Galaxy S10 for more internal storage, take advantage of that microSD slot and save with external storage.