Earlier this month, a U.S. trademark filing had revealed that Samsung's next pair of true wireless earbuds will be called the Galaxy Buds Beyond. More recently, a report claimed that Samsung is planning to bundle a pair of Galaxy Buds Beyond with its Galaxy S21 series phones. Now, the Galaxy Buds Beyond have been spotted on the website of China's 3C certification agency by the folks at MySmartPrice.

The listing for Galaxy Buds Beyond reveals the battery case for upcoming wireless earbuds will pack a 472mAh battery, which is identical to the Galaxy Buds Live. This suggests the Galaxy Buds Beyond may not offer significantly improved battery life over the Buds Live. However, it remains to be seen if the earbuds themselves will come equipped with larger batteries than Samsung's current best wireless earbuds.

Unfortunately, there is little else that is known about the Galaxy Buds Beyond at this point. They are expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy S21 series phones at Samsung's next Unpacked event, which is rumored to be taking place on January 14.