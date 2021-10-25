What you need to know
- Samsung launches a nationwide repair service with Best Buy.
- From October 26, users will enable to enter select Best Buy stores for in and out-of-warranty Galaxy repairs.
- Samsung foldable will be supported starting November 2.
Samsung and Best Buy are partnering to bring authorized repair and troubleshooting services to Galaxy smartphone owners across the U.S.
Samsung made the announcement on Monday, turning more than 100 Best Buy locations into Authorized Care Service Centers. This means that starting October 26, anyone with a Samsung Galaxy S or Note series smartphone will be able to get support for their device from Samsung-certified Geek Squad Agents.
Services include various repairs to parts such as the front and back glass, cameras, ports, batteries, and more. The company says that authorized technicians will only use Samsung parts.
Samsung already offers in-home, mail-in, and walk-in services for its smartphones, and the carrier boasts more than "550 Samsung Authorized Care locations and over 600 independent service providers nationwide." Adding a well-known retailer like Best Buy to the list should make device support more accessible for users across the U.S.
Additionally, Samsung will expand the service to include its best foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3. This should help ease some owners who may still have concerns over durability, especially given the cost to repair these types of devices and the discontinuation of its Z Premier service.
The list of devices Samsung will support as far back as the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. Most of these devices will be eligible for same-day repair, with the exception of foldables, speaking to just how difficult it is to repair these devices.
