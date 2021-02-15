As per the new report, the successor to one of Samsung's best cheap Android phones of 2020 will arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.

Last week, a massive leak revealed nearly all the key tech specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52. More details about the Galaxy A72 have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture .

In the camera department, the Galaxy A71 successor is said to come equipped with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. The mid-ranger will also feature a large 5,000mAh battery, IP67 dust and water resistance, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unsurprisingly, the phone is tipped to launch with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.

In terms of design, the leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A72 will have a similar camera module on the back as the Galaxy A32, and a flat display on the front with a centered hole-punch cutout. The report further claims the upcoming mid-ranger will start at €449 in Europe.

Samsung is also rumored to be working on a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy A72, which could feature a much more powerful chipset than the 4G variant.