What you need to know
- Press renders and key specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A72 have leaked.
- The phone is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset and a 90Hz AMOLED display.
- In Europe, the 4G variant of the phone will reportedly start at €449.
Last week, a massive leak revealed nearly all the key tech specs of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A52. More details about the Galaxy A72 have now surfaced, courtesy of German tech publication WinFuture.
As per the new report, the successor to one of Samsung's best cheap Android phones of 2020 will arrive with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display featuring a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Under the hood, it is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, which will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage.
In the camera department, the Galaxy A71 successor is said to come equipped with a 64MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 2MP macro lens. The mid-ranger will also feature a large 5,000mAh battery, IP67 dust and water resistance, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unsurprisingly, the phone is tipped to launch with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box.
In terms of design, the leaked renders suggest the Galaxy A72 will have a similar camera module on the back as the Galaxy A32, and a flat display on the front with a centered hole-punch cutout. The report further claims the upcoming mid-ranger will start at €449 in Europe.
Samsung is also rumored to be working on a 5G-enabled variant of the Galaxy A72, which could feature a much more powerful chipset than the 4G variant.
