What you need to know
- The first CAD renders of Galaxy A53 5G have appeared online.
- The renders suggest the upcoming mid-ranger will not look all that different from its predecessor.
- It will be slimmer than the Galaxy A52 5G, but won't include a headphone jack.
The Galaxy A52 5G, which was launched in March this year, is one of Samsung's best budget Android phones. CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A52 5G successor have now surfaced, courtesy of trusted leaker @OnLeaks and Digit.
The renders suggest Samsung's next big mid-ranger will not bring any significant design changes. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G will have an Infinity-O screen with a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera array that appears to be much better integrated into the rest of the rear panel. The area around the camera bump will also have smooth curves for a more seamless look.
Disappointingly, however, it looks like the Galaxy A53 5G will not come with a headphone jack. This means you will have to use a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter to connect wired earphones to the phone. On the plus side, the Galaxy A53 5G is tipped to be marginally thinner than its predecessor. While the Galaxy A52 5G measures 8.4mm thick, the A53 5G apparently measures 8.14mm.
While the report doesn't include any specs of the upcoming phone, it does claim that Samsung won't be launching a 4G version this time. All variants of the Galaxy A53 will have 5G support.
Rumors suggest the Galaxy A53 5G will arrive with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 64MP main camera. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778G chipset.
