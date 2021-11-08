The Galaxy A52 5G, which was launched in March this year, is one of Samsung's best budget Android phones. CAD-based renders of the Galaxy A52 5G successor have now surfaced, courtesy of trusted leaker @OnLeaks and Digit.

The renders suggest Samsung's next big mid-ranger will not bring any significant design changes. Like its predecessor, the Galaxy A53 5G will have an Infinity-O screen with a centered hole-punch cutout. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera array that appears to be much better integrated into the rest of the rear panel. The area around the camera bump will also have smooth curves for a more seamless look.