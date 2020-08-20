During the Galaxy Note 20 launch event, Samsung made a big announcement: it committed to delivering three OS updates to its phones starting with the Galaxy S10 series, matching the Pixels for software updates.

I wrote earlier this year that two years of updates are no longer enough, particularly with flagships costing well over $1,000. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra starts at $1,300, and when you're paying that kind of money for a phone, you'd want the device to get the latest OS updates for at least three years.

Samsung committing to three updates for its mid-range phones is monumental.

Thankfully, that is the case now. Samsung will roll out three Android version updates to Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, and Galaxy Z as well as its foldables, but the bigger story here is that the same commitment is being extended to a few mid-range phones in the Galaxy A series. Samsung shared the full list of phones that will get three OS updates, and it includes the Galaxy A51, A71, and A90.

Samsung isn't just limiting the updates to the 5G-enabled versions of the A51 and A71; the regular 4G versions of either device will also get three years of updates. That's a huge deal when you consider mid-range phones have traditionally lagged behind flagships for software updates. Samsung has done a great job delivering monthly security updates and platform updates on time to its flagships, but that is not the case on its mid-range phones.