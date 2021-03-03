What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy A32 is now official in India.
- The phone comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek's Helio G80 chipset, and a 5000mAh battery.
- It has been priced at ₹21,999 ($302) in the country.
Samsung today expanded its Galaxy A-series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy A32. The phone was quietly unveiled last week as the company's first Galaxy A-series model with a high-refresh-rate screen.
The Galaxy A32 sports a 6.4-inch Infinity-U AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by MediaTek's gaming-focused Helio G80 processor, which has been coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone also includes a 20MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's latest One UI 3.1 on top.
The Galaxy A32 is now available to purchase in India for ₹21,999 ($302) in Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome Violet color options. If you have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can get a cashback of ₹2,000 on your purchase.
While the Galaxy A32 is undoubtedly a major improvement over its predecessor, it has been priced close to Xiaomi's Mi 10i in India, which is currently the best Android phone in the mid-range segment and offers much better specs.
