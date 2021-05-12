Samsung's most affordable 5G smartphone has just arrived on Google Fi. The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A32 received a quiet debut in January before later launching again in April alongside the more powerful Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Since then, it has been available on T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, and Cricket.

The Galaxy A32 now competes alongside some of the best cheap Android phones on Google Fi, including the 5G variant of last year's Samsung Galaxy A71, which is steeply discounted at the moment. That said, the Galaxy A32 5G still has quite a bit going for it that should appeal to anyone looking for an affordable Samsung device on Google Fi.

The device features a 6.5" 90Hz Infinity V display for smoother animations, a large 5,000mAh battery, and runs Android 11 out of the box. On the rear is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP main sensor capable of 4K video capture, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera, a macro sensor, and a depth camera.

There's 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM, which isn't too bad at this price point. It'll also be able to tap into one of the best 5G networks thanks to Google Fi's reliance on T-Mobile's network. And with Google Fi's affordable rates, you can have the Galaxy S32 5G for less than $12 per month while paying as little as $17 per month for a rate plan.

If you're a Google Fi customer on the lookout for an affordable 5G smartphone, this could be the one for you.