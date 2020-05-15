Samsung today announced the Galaxy A21s, a new budget smartphone with an Infinity-O display and a dedicated macro camera similar to the mid-range Galaxy A51 and A71 phones.

The Galaxy A21s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner. It is powered an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The latest budget smartphone from Samsung has a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, the Galaxy A21s has a 13MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Along with the 48MP quad cameras, the other headline feature of the Galaxy A21s is its massive 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port. On the software front, the A21s will ship with Android 10-based One UI Core.

Samsung Galaxy A21s will go on sale in the UK from June 19 for £179 ($218). It will be available in three color options: Black, White, and Blue.