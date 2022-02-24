Samsung introduced a new feature called Object eraser with its Galaxy S21 series phones last year. The company recently made the feature even more useful by adding the ability to remove reflections and shadows from photos.

Source: Babu Mohan / AndroidCentral

As spotted by Android Police, Samsung has now released a new Photo Editor update that brings the feature to older Galaxy phones — including the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series.

If you have a Galaxy S10 or a newer Samsung flagship phone, you can now get the Object eraser tool by installing the latest Photo Editor update from the Galaxy Store. To perform the update, tap on any image in the Gallery app and select the pencil icon. You should now see a prompt asking you to update the Photo Editor to the latest version.

Once you have installed the latest version of the Photo Editor on your phone, you'll have to activate the feature manually. First, open the Gallery app and choose a photo you want to edit. Next, tap on the pencil icon in the bottom row to launch the image editor. Now tap on the three-dot menu on the bottom right and select "Labs."

You can now enable the feature by toggling on "Object eraser." Now when you go back, you should see a new eraser icon when tapping on the three-dot menu in the editing tool. While the object eraser feature is quite impressive, it cannot automatically detect distractions in photos like Magic Eraser on Google's best Android phones.

The Galaxy S22's shadow eraser and reflection eraser features are also currently in beta, so you'll also have to manually enable them if you want to get rid of reflections and shadows from your photos.