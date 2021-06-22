What you need to know
- Samsung has introduced a new entry-level Chromebook.
- The Galaxy Chromebook Go comes with a 14-inch HD display, Intel Celeron N4500 processor, and optional LTE connectivity.
- Pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.
Samsung has quietly listed a new entry-level Chromebook model on its website, dubbed the Galaxy Chromebook Go. Although the company hasn't issued a formal press release, the Samsung Mobile Press website includes several images and the device's full specs sheet. The page was first spotted by Android Police.
Unlike Samsung's best Chromebooks, the Galaxy Chromebook Go doesn't come with an OLED or QLED panel. Instead, you get a 14-inch LCD display with 1366 x 768 resolution. It is powered by Intel's Jasper Lake Celeron N4500 processor, coupled with Intel UHD Graphics and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.
The rest of the Galaxy Chromebook Go's specs aren't exciting either. The Chromebook packs a 42.3Wh battery, dual 1.5W stereo speakers, a 720p HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.
The Galaxy Chromebook Go is Samsung's first "Go" laptop running Chrome OS. Samsung launched two new Windows on Arm "Go" laptops earlier this month: Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G. While the Galaxy Book Go features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 platform, the Galaxy Book Go 5G is powered by the more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.
Samsung hasn't yet listed the Galaxy Chromebook Go on its online store, so we will have to wait a little longer for pricing and availability information. Going by its specs, however, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is likely to be priced under $300.
